Fish and chips in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve fish and chips

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips$16.50
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH N CHIPS$13.00
Beer battered cod fried golden brown served w/ pub chips and coleslaw.
GF FISH N CHIPS$13.00
Gluten free panko breaded white fish served w/ GF pub chips and coleslaw.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$13.99
Lightly breaded white fish. Served with country club chips and tartar.
More about The Country Club

