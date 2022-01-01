Nachos in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve nachos
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country
|Smoked Pulled Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
3 BAY chips, smoked pulled chicken,
3 Bay baked beans, jalepeno cheddar cheese,
3 BAY BBQ sauce, jalepenos
|Smoked Pulled Pork Nachos
|$11.99
3 BAY chips, smoked pulled pork,
3 Bay baked beans, jalepeno cheddar cheese,
3 BAY BBQ sauce, jalepenos
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.00
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|CORNER NACHOS
|$11.00
Smoked brisket, white queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, bbq sauce drizzle and our cajun tortilla chips.
|GF CORNER NACHOS
|$11.00
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, bbq sauce drizzle and our GF tortilla chips
QuesaDons
14100 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|Nacho Mama's Beans
|$5.00
Beans to get excited about. These pinto are cooked to the peak of tenderness then refried with onions, jalapenos, and garlic. Then we mix in FIVE different cheeses and spices to make it the creamiest most decadent thing to be put on a chip since guacamole. Topped with a sprinkle more of cheese and Pico de Gallo.