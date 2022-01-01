Paninis in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve paninis
More about 3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country
|Grilled Cheese Smoked Pulled Pork Panini
|$11.99
smoked pulled pork & Velveeta Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Includes 1 side of your choice
|Grilled Cheese Smoked Brisket Panini
|$13.99
smoked brisket, swiss cheese
& 3 BAY BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun
Includes 1 side of your choice
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$6.49
Velveeta Cheese on Brioche Bun
Includes 1 side of your choice