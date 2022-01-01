Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Chesterfield

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery image

 

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery

14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Smoked Pulled Pork Panini$11.99
smoked pulled pork & Velveeta Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Includes 1 side of your choice
Grilled Cheese Smoked Brisket Panini$13.99
smoked brisket, swiss cheese
& 3 BAY BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun
​Includes 1 side of your choice
Grilled Cheese Panini$6.49
Velveeta Cheese on Brioche Bun
Includes 1 side of your choice
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viviano's Festa Italiano

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Panini$9.49
Chicken Havarti Panini$9.49
Lemon Chicken Panini$8.99
