Prosciutto in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve prosciutto
Kaldi's Coffee - Chesterfield
17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, CHESTERFIELD
|Walnut, Apple & Prosciutto Salad
|$12.99
spinach, arugula, prosciutto, feta, apples & toasted walnuts; served with olive oil vinaigrette
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|BLOOD ORANGE MARMALADE & PROSCIUTTO BURRATA
|$22.00
BLOOD ORANGE MARMALADE + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + BURRATA + CROSTINI
|PERSIMMON & PROSCIUTTO BURRATA
|$20.00
WOOD OVEN ROASTED PERSIMMONS + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + BURRATA + PISTACHIOS + WILDFLOWER HONEY
|SPECK & MELON
|$18.00
CANTALOPE + SMOKED ALTO ADIGE SPECK + STRACCIATELLA + PISTACHIOS + AGED BALSAMIC