Prosciutto in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee - Chesterfield

17211 Chesterfield Airport Road, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Walnut, Apple & Prosciutto Salad$12.99
spinach, arugula, prosciutto, feta, apples & toasted walnuts; served with olive oil vinaigrette
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Chesterfield
Item pic

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country

14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country

Avg 4.4 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLOOD ORANGE MARMALADE & PROSCIUTTO BURRATA$22.00
BLOOD ORANGE MARMALADE + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + BURRATA + CROSTINI
PERSIMMON & PROSCIUTTO BURRATA$20.00
WOOD OVEN ROASTED PERSIMMONS + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + BURRATA + PISTACHIOS + WILDFLOWER HONEY
SPECK & MELON$18.00
CANTALOPE + SMOKED ALTO ADIGE SPECK + STRACCIATELLA + PISTACHIOS + AGED BALSAMIC
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country

Map

