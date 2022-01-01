Salmon in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve salmon
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.50
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield
|Atlantic Salmon
|$27.50
grilled, smoked chili-cheddar grits, broccolini, saffron vermouth cream
|Atlantic Salmon
|$27.50
pan seared salmon, chili-cheddar grits, grilled broccolini, saffron vermouth cream
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00
fresh salmon
|Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
|Salmon
|$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|GRILLED SALMON BOWL
|$14.00
Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.
|SALMON BLT
|$14.00
Grilled salmon with tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll
|SALMON BLT
|$14.00
Grilled salmon w/ tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll.
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
PIZZA
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country
|CURED SALMON PIZZA
|$22.00
OLIO NUOVO + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + CURED ORA KING SALMON + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + RED ONIONS + ARUGULA + CAPERBERRIES
|BLOOD ORANGE CURE SALMON
|$18.00
ORA KING SALMON + CREME FRAICHE + CAPERBERRIES + DILL + ARUGULA + PINE NUTS + CROSTINI
|BLOOD ORANGE CURED SALMON TOAST
|$17.00
ORA KING SALMON + CIABATTA + CREME FRAICHE + CAPERBERRIES + DILL + ARUGULA + PINT NUTS
More about Bishop's Post
SOUPS • SALADS
Bishop's Post
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield
|Grilled Salmon
|$29.00
More about The Country Club
The Country Club
288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country
|Salmon Special
|$24.99
Salmon special of the day.
|Salmon Club
|$15.99
Fresh salmon delivered daily. Served on ciabatta with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caper aioli.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.99
Pan seared with cajun seasoning.