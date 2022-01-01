Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Chesterfield

Go
Chesterfield restaurants
Toast

Chesterfield restaurants that serve salmon

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$19.50
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon$27.50
grilled, smoked chili-cheddar grits, broccolini, saffron vermouth cream
Atlantic Salmon$27.50
pan seared salmon, chili-cheddar grits, grilled broccolini, saffron vermouth cream
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Item pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Roll$7.00
fresh salmon
Spicy Salmon$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Salmon$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON BOWL$14.00
Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.
SALMON BLT$14.00
Grilled salmon with tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll
SALMON BLT$14.00
Grilled salmon w/ tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country

Avg 4.4 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
CURED SALMON PIZZA$22.00
OLIO NUOVO + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + CURED ORA KING SALMON + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + RED ONIONS + ARUGULA + CAPERBERRIES
BLOOD ORANGE CURE SALMON$18.00
ORA KING SALMON + CREME FRAICHE + CAPERBERRIES + DILL + ARUGULA + PINE NUTS + CROSTINI
BLOOD ORANGE CURED SALMON TOAST$17.00
ORA KING SALMON + CIABATTA + CREME FRAICHE + CAPERBERRIES + DILL + ARUGULA + PINT NUTS
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Bishop's Post image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bishop's Post

16125 W Chesterfield Parkway, Chesterfield

Avg 4.5 (2391 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$29.00
More about Bishop's Post
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Special$24.99
Salmon special of the day.
Salmon Club$15.99
Fresh salmon delivered daily. Served on ciabatta with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caper aioli.
Blackened Salmon$24.99
Pan seared with cajun seasoning.
More about The Country Club

