Shrimp fried rice in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Toast

Chesterfield restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Shrimp Fried Rice$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

 

Thai Sawadee

171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield

Avg 3.8 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice - Roasted Chili Shrimp$19.00
Sautéed jasmine rice with roasted chili sauce, shrimp, egg, bell peppers, tomato, white onions, basil leaves.
Fried Rice - Green Curry Shrimp$14.50
Rice, shrimp, egg, bamboo, onion, red bell, basil
More about Thai Sawadee

