Tacos in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Two blackened fish tacos, with tomatillo salsa, avocado-cilantro crema, shaved cabbage, on flour tortillas
Global Quesadilla Company
189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield
|Side of Taco Beef
|$2.49
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country
|Poke Tacos
|$11.00
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|GF FISH TACOS (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)
|$12.00
Gluten free panko crusted fried fish, street corn salsa. Cheese blend, guacamole & avocado ranch drizzle with your choice of side.