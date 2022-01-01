Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants that serve tacos

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.50
Two blackened fish tacos, with tomatillo salsa, avocado-cilantro crema, shaved cabbage, on flour tortillas
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

189 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield

Avg 4.6 (1705 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Taco Beef$2.49
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poke Tacos$11.00
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF FISH TACOS (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)$12.00
Gluten free panko crusted fried fish, street corn salsa. Cheese blend, guacamole & avocado ranch drizzle with your choice of side.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Country Club image

 

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$14.99
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, black olives and chili surrounded by plenty of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and salsa. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.
More about The Country Club

