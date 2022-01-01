Chesterfield restaurants you'll love
Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza
7142 Cosby Village Rd, Chesterfield
|LG Ham & Cheese Sub
|$8.79
|LG Steak & Cheese Sub
|$9.89
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$4.59
SALSA CHICKEN
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield
|Arroz con pollo
|$11.95
Served with fries and house salad
|Salsa Solo Combo
|$12.50
Salsa Solo Combo:
Quarter Chicken with 2 sides,
House Salad and a Drink,
|Quarter Chicken
|$10.50
Served with 2 sides
The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
7324 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield
|BURGER THURSDAY
|$7.50
BURGER THURSDAY!! Our Beach Burger and fries for $7.50!! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. (All cooked Medium Well! No temperature requests.)
|Beach Burger
|$10.00
Beef, Turkey, or Veggie served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and your choice of side. VO/GFO **COOKED MEDIUM WELL**
|Hazelnut High Tide
Strawberries, Nutella, shaved almonds, granola.
Jackie's Restaurant
1241 N.Laburnum Ave., Richmond
|Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings
|$14.99
Three jumbo chicken wings fried to perfection. Optional to have smothered and covered in your favorite sauce.
|Smothered Pork Chops
|$18.99
|Fried Wingette (6)
|$15.99
Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing
21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield
|BURGER SLIDERS (3)
|$14.48
Three Burger Sliders with All-Beef Patties, Melted American Cheese, Pickle and Crispy Onion Straws on the side (Substitute Fries for +$1)
|DELUXE Burger
|$13.48
Our "Classic" Burger with American or Cheddar Cheese. Add Bacon +$1
|(10) WINGS
|$14.28
Sticky Rice Pot
7611 Reedy Branch Rd, Chesterfield
|BEEF PRIME RIB BULGOGI
|$13.95
Thinly sliced prime rib marinated with our signature Korean BBQ sauce (soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, green onions, sweet onions, sautéed red, yellow, and orange peppers)