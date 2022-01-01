Cake in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve cake
SALSA CHICKEN
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield
|Tres Leches Cake
|$4.75
Tres Leches Cake / 3 Milk Dessert
The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
7324 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.00
Our house-made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, and your choice of side.
|Crab Cakes
|$29.00
Two of our house-made crab cakes served over baby spinach and tomato slices, with a side of lemon aioli.
Jackie's Restaurant
1241 N.Laburnum Ave., Richmond
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.00
|Lemon Cake
|$3.00
|Crab Cakes
|$23.99