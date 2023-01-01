Chimichangas in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive
SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield
|Salsa Mixta Chimichanga
|$15.95
Two Fried or Soft Fluor Tortillas, 1 Filled with Carne Asada and 1 with Pulled Chicken from Our Rotisserie, Sautéed Onions and Peppers. Topped with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Tropical Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.
|Chicken Chimichanga Platter
|$13.95
2 Fried or Soft Flour Tortillas. Filled with Chicken and Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tropical Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Beans and beans on the side.