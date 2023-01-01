Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants that serve chimichangas

SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive

7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield

Salsa Mixta Chimichanga$15.95
Two Fried or Soft Fluor Tortillas, 1 Filled with Carne Asada and 1 with Pulled Chicken from Our Rotisserie, Sautéed Onions and Peppers. Topped with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Tropical Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.
Chicken Chimichanga Platter$13.95
2 Fried or Soft Flour Tortillas. Filled with Chicken and Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tropical Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Beans and beans on the side.
Casa Tezcal

14640 Hancock Village St, Chesterfield

Shrimp Chimichanga$17.00
Seafood mix/ flour tortilla/ rice/ beans/creamy chipotle sauce/ cheese dip.
Chimichanga$14.00
Chicken or beef/flour tortilla/melted cheese dip/ sour cream/ rice / beans
