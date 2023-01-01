Curry in Chesterfield
Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
7302 Hancock Village Dr, Chesterfield
|Curry Noodles
|$14.50
Rice noodles in red curry with eggs, bean sprout & scallions. With peanuts, fresh scallions & fresh bean sprouts.
|M.I.A. Curry Fried Rice
|$14.50
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes,
cashews, peas, carrots, onions & scallions
with an Indian curry.
|Curry Peanut Sauce
|$15.50
Onions, broccoli & bell peppers in curry peanut sauce.
Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road
14818 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield
|Mussel In Curry Basil Sauce
|$12.00
|C5 Massaman Curry-D
|$14.95
Choice of meat, Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrot, onion and peanut
|C2 Green Curry-D
|$14.95
Choice of Meat, Green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves