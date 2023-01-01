Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve curry

Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr

7302 Hancock Village Dr, Chesterfield

Takeout
Curry Noodles$14.50
Rice noodles in red curry with eggs, bean sprout & scallions. With peanuts, fresh scallions & fresh bean sprouts.
M.I.A. Curry Fried Rice$14.50
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes,
cashews, peas, carrots, onions & scallions
with an Indian curry.
Curry Peanut Sauce$15.50
Onions, broccoli & bell peppers in curry peanut sauce.
More about Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road

14818 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield

TakeoutDelivery
Mussel In Curry Basil Sauce$12.00
C5 Massaman Curry-D$14.95
Choice of meat, Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrot, onion and peanut
C2 Green Curry-D$14.95
Choice of Meat, Green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves
More about Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road

