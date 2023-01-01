Enchiladas in Chesterfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive

7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Enchiladas "3"$14.95
3 Carne Asada Enchiladas. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.
Enchiladas Mixtas "3"$13.95
3 Enchiladas. One Pulled Chicken, One Carne Asada & One with Cheese. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.
More about SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive
Main pic

 

Casa Tezcal

14640 Hancock Village St, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetables Enchiladas$13.00
Corn tortilla/ onion/ roasted corn/bell pepper/ mushroom/rice/melted cheese dip
More about Casa Tezcal

