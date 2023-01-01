Enchiladas in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive
SALSA CHICKEN - 7300 Hancock Village Drive
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield
|Carne Asada Enchiladas "3"
|$14.95
3 Carne Asada Enchiladas. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.
|Enchiladas Mixtas "3"
|$13.95
3 Enchiladas. One Pulled Chicken, One Carne Asada & One with Cheese. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.