Fried rice in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve fried rice

Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr

7302 Hancock Village Dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice$14.50
fried rice with eggs, fresh Thai Basil
leaves, bell peppers & string beans.
M.I.A. Curry Fried Rice$14.50
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes,
cashews, peas, carrots, onions & scallions
with an Indian curry.
More about Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road

14818 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R2 Basil Fried Rice-D$14.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
Crab Meat&Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Fresh Crabmeat and Shrimp fried rice, carrot, pea, onion, greenonion, side of cucumber and lime
R3 Thai Chili Paste Fried Rice-D$14.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with homemade chili paste sauce, onion, mushroom, carrot, and fresh basil leaves.
More about Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road

