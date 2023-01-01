Fried rice in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
7302 Hancock Village Dr, Chesterfield
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$14.50
fried rice with eggs, fresh Thai Basil
leaves, bell peppers & string beans.
|M.I.A. Curry Fried Rice
|$14.50
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes,
cashews, peas, carrots, onions & scallions
with an Indian curry.
More about Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road
Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road
14818 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield
|R2 Basil Fried Rice-D
|$14.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
|Crab Meat&Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fresh Crabmeat and Shrimp fried rice, carrot, pea, onion, greenonion, side of cucumber and lime
|R3 Thai Chili Paste Fried Rice-D
|$14.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with homemade chili paste sauce, onion, mushroom, carrot, and fresh basil leaves.