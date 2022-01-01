Shrimp tacos in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about SALSA CHICKEN
SALSA CHICKEN
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield
|Shrimp tacos "3"
|$13.95
3 Shrimp Tacos in 6" Soft Flour Tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Tropical Pico de Gallo.
More about Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing
Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing
21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$8.78
Choice of 2 or 3 Grilled Baja Shrimp Tacos
TRADITIONAL Style: Flour Tortillas, Cheddar/Jack, Iceburg Lettuce, Pico and Sour Cream
CANTINA Style: Corn Tortillas, Diced Onions, Cilantro and Salsa Verde