Shrimp tacos in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

SALSA CHICKEN

7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp tacos "3"$13.95
3 Shrimp Tacos in 6" Soft Flour Tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Tropical Pico de Gallo.
Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing

21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$8.78
Choice of 2 or 3 Grilled Baja Shrimp Tacos
TRADITIONAL Style: Flour Tortillas, Cheddar/Jack, Iceburg Lettuce, Pico and Sour Cream
CANTINA Style: Corn Tortillas, Diced Onions, Cilantro and Salsa Verde
