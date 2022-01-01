Tacos in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve tacos
SALSA CHICKEN
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Chicken or Steak in a fried tortilla shell with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots and Avocado slices. House Mango vinaigrette dressing and sour cream on the side.
|Mahi-Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
2 Mahi Tacos served with Coleslaw, Tropical Pico de Gallo and Gourmet colored tortilla chips. Mild and Slightly Sweet finish.
|Tacos "3"
|$10.95
The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
7324 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield
|LONGBOARD TACO TUESDAY
|$6.00
THREE Longboard Tacos for only $6.00!! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, mahi or black bean. Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO
|Longboard Tacos
|$9.00
Three to an order! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, or mahi, or steak! Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO
Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing
21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield
|Chicken & Queso Tacos
|$14.48
|CHICKEN TACOS
Choice of 2 or 3 Grilled Lime Chicken Tacos.
TRADITIONAL Style: Flour Tortillas, Cheddar/Jack, Iceburg Lettuce, Pico and Sour Cream
CANTINA Style: Corn Tortillas, Diced Onions, Cilantro and Salsa Verde
|CARNITAS TACOS x3
|$8.98