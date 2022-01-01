Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Toast

Chesterfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

SALSA CHICKEN

7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.95
Chicken or Steak in a fried tortilla shell with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots and Avocado slices. House Mango vinaigrette dressing and sour cream on the side.
Mahi-Mahi Tacos$15.00
2 Mahi Tacos served with Coleslaw, Tropical Pico de Gallo and Gourmet colored tortilla chips. Mild and Slightly Sweet finish.
Tacos "3"$10.95
More about SALSA CHICKEN
LONGBOARD TACO TUESDAY image

 

The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen

7324 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LONGBOARD TACO TUESDAY$6.00
THREE Longboard Tacos for only $6.00!! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, mahi or black bean. Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO
Longboard Tacos$9.00
Three to an order! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, or mahi, or steak! Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO
More about The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing

21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Queso Tacos$14.48
CHICKEN TACOS
Choice of 2 or 3 Grilled Lime Chicken Tacos.
TRADITIONAL Style: Flour Tortillas, Cheddar/Jack, Iceburg Lettuce, Pico and Sour Cream
CANTINA Style: Corn Tortillas, Diced Onions, Cilantro and Salsa Verde
CARNITAS TACOS x3$8.98
More about Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing

