Chesters Barbecue

The Rolling Tomato

A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company

We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes.

You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions.

A real traveling pizza party!

