Go
Toast

Chesters Barbecue

Voted Connecticut's Best BBQ for 10 years

BBQ • SANDWICHES

943 POQUONNOCK RD • $$

Avg 4.5 (2086 reviews)

Popular Items

Sandwich Combo$14.50
Sand, side and a drink
Chester's Famous Chili
Texas Brisket Chili !!
Sampler for 2$41.00
Brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, 3 sides and CB
Cornbread
1 Pound BBQ Meat
2 Meat BBQ Dinner$24.00
2 meat, 2 sides and CB
Boneless Chicken Bites$9.50
Boneless chicken wings spun in any of Chester's famous sauces -- Chester's Buffalo, Cajun Aioli, Mustard or BBQ sauce
1 Meat BBQ Dinner$17.00
1 meat, 2 sides and CB
Single Sides
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

943 POQUONNOCK RD

Groton CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Spot Cafe

No reviews yet

Local Bar & Grill, from burrito bowls to prime rib & lobster, we've got the whole family covered.

DA

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

The Rolling Tomato

No reviews yet

A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company
We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes.
You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions.
A real traveling pizza party!

The Rolling Tomato

No reviews yet

A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company
We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes.
You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions.
A real traveling pizza party!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston