Chesterton restaurants you'll love

Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
Popular items
Abbiocco Burger
|$16.00
Pancetta, balsamic BBQ, Hooks white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, brioche bun
Gnocchi Alla Vodka
|$18.00
Pancetta, oven-dried tomatoes, peas, vodka tomato cream
Skirt Steak Peperonata
|$27.00
Sauteed peppers, olives, capers and herbs served with garlic mashed potatoes and fried onions
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
213 Broadway, Porter
Popular items
Jalapeno Poppers
|$5.99
Calamari
|$8.99
Onion Rings
|$4.99
PIZZA
AJ's Pizza Co
3050 Matson St, Chesterton
Popular items
Twist
|$6.00
SIDE OF SAUCE
PLATES
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
333 US-20, Porter
Popular items
Tamales
|$2.00
Cornmeal dough filled with choice of pork or cheese then rolled in a corn husk. Don't forget to remove the husk before you enjoy.
Taco
|$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
Leroy's Black Angus Burger
|$4.00
100% black Angus burger served on a toasted bun.
Luna
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
Popular items
Lasagna
|$19.00
House Salad
|$10.00
Linguini
|$19.00
El Salto
757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton
Popular items
Enchiladas Yolandas
|$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
Burrito Mexicano
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Kids Meal
|$6.00
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
112 S. 11th St, Chesterton
Popular items
Chicken Wings
|$8.50
Individual Pasta Salad
|$4.50
Pretzel Sticks (4)
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Third Coast Spice Cafe
761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash
|$11.95
Housemade Blend of Green Peppers, Onion, Corned Beef and Shredded Potatoes. Served with 2 Eggs Over Easy
Sunrise Commuter Sandwich
|$7.95
Peppered Bacon, Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar on Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast
BYO Omelet
|$12.95
Build your personalized creation!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
371 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton
Popular items
Breadsticks with Red Sauce
|$5.00
4 breadstick per order
Large Order Traditional Wings
|$14.50
10 wings
Dinner Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber and garden garnishes
FRENCH FRIES
El Cantarito
709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON
Popular items
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner
|$10.50
Chimichangas
|$10.00
Taco Trio
|$10.00
TAPAS • GRILL
219 Taproom
109 S 3rd St, Chesterton
Popular items
BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Pulled pork, smothered with John Tom's BBQ sauce, Smoking Goose applewood smoked bacon, topped with IPA slaw on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of chips, potato salad or coleslaw and Nathan's horseradish pickles.