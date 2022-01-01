Chesterton restaurants you'll love

Chesterton restaurants
Toast
  • Chesterton

Chesterton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Chesterton restaurants

Abbiocco image

 

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Abbiocco Burger$16.00
Pancetta, balsamic BBQ, Hooks white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, brioche bun
Gnocchi Alla Vodka$18.00
Pancetta, oven-dried tomatoes, peas, vodka tomato cream
Skirt Steak Peperonata$27.00
Sauteed peppers, olives, capers and herbs served with garlic mashed potatoes and fried onions
More about Abbiocco
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro image

 

Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

213 Broadway, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
Calamari$8.99
Onion Rings$4.99
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
AJ's Pizza Co image

PIZZA

AJ's Pizza Co

3050 Matson St, Chesterton

Avg 3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twist$6.00
SIDE OF SAUCE
PLATES
More about AJ's Pizza Co
Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image

 

Leroy's "Hot Stuff"

333 US-20, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tamales$2.00
Cornmeal dough filled with choice of pork or cheese then rolled in a corn husk. Don't forget to remove the husk before you enjoy.
Taco$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
Leroy's Black Angus Burger$4.00
100% black Angus burger served on a toasted bun.
More about Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
Luna image

 

Luna

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$19.00
House Salad$10.00
Linguini$19.00
More about Luna
El Salto image

 

El Salto

757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Yolandas$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Kids Meal$6.00
Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Salto
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders image

 

Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders

112 S. 11th St, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$8.50
Individual Pasta Salad$4.50
Pretzel Sticks (4)$6.00
More about Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
Third Coast Spice Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Third Coast Spice Cafe

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$11.95
Housemade Blend of Green Peppers, Onion, Corned Beef and Shredded Potatoes. Served with 2 Eggs Over Easy
Sunrise Commuter Sandwich$7.95
Peppered Bacon, Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar on Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast
BYO Omelet$12.95
Build your personalized creation!
More about Third Coast Spice Cafe
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

371 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks with Red Sauce$5.00
4 breadstick per order
Large Order Traditional Wings$14.50
10 wings
Dinner Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber and garden garnishes
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner$10.50
Chimichangas$10.00
Taco Trio$10.00
More about El Cantarito
219 Taproom image

TAPAS • GRILL

219 Taproom

109 S 3rd St, Chesterton

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled pork, smothered with John Tom's BBQ sauce, Smoking Goose applewood smoked bacon, topped with IPA slaw on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of chips, potato salad or coleslaw and Nathan's horseradish pickles.
More about 219 Taproom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chesterton

Tacos

Burritos

Chimichangas

Steak Tacos

Gnocchi

Lasagna

Garlic Bread

