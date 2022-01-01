Chesterton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Chesterton
Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
House-made rigatoni pasta with short rib Bolognese and ricotta
|Abbiocco Burger
|$16.00
Pancetta, balsamic BBQ, Hooks white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, brioche bun
|Baked Orecchiette
|$16.00
Roasted garlic cream, fontina, white cheddar, pancetta, oven-dried tomatoes, ciabatta crust
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
333 US-20, Porter
Popular items
|Tamales
|$2.00
Cornmeal dough filled with choice of pork or cheese then rolled in a corn husk. Don't forget to remove the husk before you enjoy.
|Leroy's Black Angus Burger
|$4.00
100% black Angus burger served on a toasted bun.
|Taco
|$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
Luna
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
Popular items
|Lasagna
|$19.00
|House Salad
|$10.00
|Linguini
|$19.00
TAPAS • GRILL
219 Taproom
109 S 3rd St, Chesterton
Popular items
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Pulled pork, smothered with John Tom's BBQ sauce, Smoking Goose applewood smoked bacon, topped with IPA slaw on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of chips, potato salad or coleslaw and Nathan's horseradish pickles.