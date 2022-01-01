Chesterton Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chesterton

Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image

 

Leroy's "Hot Stuff"

333 US-20, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tamales$2.00
Cornmeal dough filled with choice of pork or cheese then rolled in a corn husk. Don't forget to remove the husk before you enjoy.
Leroy's Black Angus Burger$4.00
100% black Angus burger served on a toasted bun.
Taco$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
More about Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
El Salto image

 

El Salto

757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flautas Deluxe$14.00
Three deep fried corn tortillas. filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes,
guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
More about El Salto
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.00
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner$10.50
Guacamole$7.50
More about El Cantarito

