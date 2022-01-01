Chesterton Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chesterton
More about Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
333 US-20, Porter
|Popular items
|Tamales
|$2.00
Cornmeal dough filled with choice of pork or cheese then rolled in a corn husk. Don't forget to remove the husk before you enjoy.
|Leroy's Black Angus Burger
|$4.00
100% black Angus burger served on a toasted bun.
|Taco
|$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
More about El Salto
El Salto
757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton
|Popular items
|Flautas Deluxe
|$14.00
Three deep fried corn tortillas. filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes,
guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans