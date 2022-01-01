Burritos in Chesterton
Chesterton restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Salto
El Salto
757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton
|Burrito Mexicano
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
|Burrito El Salto
|$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice