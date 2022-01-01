Burritos in Chesterton

Go
Chesterton restaurants
Toast

Chesterton restaurants that serve burritos

Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image

 

Leroy's "Hot Stuff"

333 US-20, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Dinner$9.00
1 Burrito
More about Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
El Salto image

 

El Salto

757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
More about El Salto
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito El Cantarito$12.50
More about El Cantarito

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesterton

Tacos

Gnocchi

Steak Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chimichangas

Lasagna

Map

More near Chesterton to explore

Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston