Calamari in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants
Chesterton restaurants that serve calamari

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, bell peppers, lime dressing
More about Abbiocco
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro image

 

Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

213 Broadway, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$8.99
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

