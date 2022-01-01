Cheesecake in Chesterton
Chesterton restaurants that serve cheesecake
Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
|Cheesecake Meatball
|$8.00
Chocolate covered cheesecake meatball rolled in walnuts, whipped ricotta frosting, strawberry sauce, graham crackers
PIZZA
AJ's Pizza Co
3050 Matson St, Chesterton
|New York Colossal Cheesecake
|$9.00
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
112 S. 11th St, Chesterton
|Cheesecake
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Third Coast Spice Cafe
761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton
|Raspberry Cheesecake French Toast
|$13.25
Raspberry Cream Cheese Stuffed Toast. Battered and Griddled Until Golden Brown. Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce and Served with Whipped Cream and Mape Syrup.