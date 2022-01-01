Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants
Chesterton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro image

 

Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

213 Broadway, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
AJ's Pizza Co image

PIZZA

AJ's Pizza Co

3050 Matson St, Chesterton

Avg 3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cranberry Salad$12.00
Large Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Small Chicken Caesar Salad$6.00
More about AJ's Pizza Co
219 Taproom image

TAPAS • GRILL

219 Taproom

109 S 3rd St, Chesterton

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken salad croissant$10.00
Chicken salad with cranberry, pecans, lettuce and tomato served on a croissant with chips and horseradish pickles.
More about 219 Taproom
Third Coast Spice Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Third Coast Spice Cafe

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Carrots, Olives, Hummius and our House Dressing
More about Third Coast Spice Cafe
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad W/ Chicken$8.50
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad$10.50
More about El Cantarito

