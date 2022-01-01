Chicken salad in Chesterton
Chesterton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
213 Broadway, Porter
|LG Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
More about AJ's Pizza Co
PIZZA
AJ's Pizza Co
3050 Matson St, Chesterton
|Chicken Cranberry Salad
|$12.00
|Large Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
|Small Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.00
More about 219 Taproom
TAPAS • GRILL
219 Taproom
109 S 3rd St, Chesterton
|Chicken salad croissant
|$10.00
Chicken salad with cranberry, pecans, lettuce and tomato served on a croissant with chips and horseradish pickles.
More about Third Coast Spice Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Third Coast Spice Cafe
761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Carrots, Olives, Hummius and our House Dressing