Mahi mahi in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants
Chesterton restaurants that serve mahi mahi

El Salto image

 

El Salto

757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.00
Grilled mahi mahi, topped with purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
More about El Salto
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$11.00
More about El Cantarito

