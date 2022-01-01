Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp salad in
Chesterton
/
Chesterton
/
Shrimp Salad
Chesterton restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
No reviews yet
Shrimp And Bacon Spinach Salad
$16.00
Mixed greens, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, bell peppers, lime dressing
More about Abbiocco
FRENCH FRIES
El Cantarito
709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON
Avg 4.3
(850 reviews)
Taco Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp
$14.50
More about El Cantarito
Browse other tasty dishes in Chesterton
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Chicken Pizza
Garlic Bread
Al Pastor Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Steak Tacos
More near Chesterton to explore
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1318 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston