Shrimp salad in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp And Bacon Spinach Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, bell peppers, lime dressing
More about Abbiocco
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad W/ Grilled Shrimp$14.50
More about El Cantarito

