Spaghetti in Chesterton
Chesterton restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Abbiocco
Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
|Spaghetti Con Polpette
|$17.00
House pomodoro, Berkshire meatballs, parmesan, fresh basil
|Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
|$15.00
Garlic, EVOO, and chili flakes
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
213 Broadway, Porter
|Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
|$10.99
More about Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
112 S. 11th St, Chesterton
|1/2 Spaghetti & Beverage Lunch Special
|$8.50
|Full Spaghetti Stuffed Sandwich
|$8.25
|Kids Spaghetti