Spaghetti in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants
Chesterton restaurants that serve spaghetti

Spaghetti Con Polpette image

 

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Con Polpette$17.00
House pomodoro, Berkshire meatballs, parmesan, fresh basil
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio$15.00
Garlic, EVOO, and chili flakes
More about Abbiocco
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro image

 

Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

213 Broadway, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$10.99
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
Item pic

 

Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders

112 S. 11th St, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Spaghetti & Beverage Lunch Special$8.50
Full Spaghetti Stuffed Sandwich$8.25
Kids Spaghetti
More about Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

371 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$12.50
A classic favorite, topped with our fresh marinara
Kids Spaghetti$5.50
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

