Steak salad in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants
Chesterton restaurants that serve steak salad

AJ's Pizza Co image

PIZZA

AJ's Pizza Co

3050 Matson St, Chesterton

Avg 3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$13.00
More about AJ's Pizza Co
El Cantarito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad W/ Grilled Steak$10.50
More about El Cantarito

