Tacos in Chesterton

Leroy's "Hot Stuff"

333 US-20, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday Special$5.00
Taco$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
Taco Dinner$7.50
2 Tacos
More about Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
El Salto

757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Tacos Michoacanos$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans
More about El Salto
FRENCH FRIES

El Cantarito

709 PLAZA DR, CHESTERTON

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner$10.50
Taco Trio$10.00
More about El Cantarito

