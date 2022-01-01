Tacos in Chesterton
Chesterton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
333 US-20, Porter
|Taco Tuesday Special
|$5.00
|Taco
|$2.25
Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.
|Taco Dinner
|$7.50
2 Tacos
More about El Salto
El Salto
757 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
|Tacos Michoacanos
|$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans