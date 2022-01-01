Go
Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)

Popular Items

Spring Strawberry Salad$12.00
Local Greens, Strawberry Mascarpone, Cinnamon Toasted Almonds, Basil Rose Vinaigrette (GF, V)
Fried Shrimp Plate$10.00
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Troy & Sons Oak Reserve Cream, Chives
Chestnut Kobe Burger$26.00
8oz, Pancetta, Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Artichoke Salsa, Basil Aioli, City Bakery Brioche, Truffle Fries
Spanish Calamari Salad$15.00
Crispy Calamari, Local Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Sherry Vinaigrette, Grana Padano, Saffron Aioli
Hand-Cut Truffle Fries$9.00
Parmesan-Rosemary Salt, White Truffle Oil, Herb Aioli (V)
Crow's Own Shrimp n' Grits$28.00
NC Shrimp, Blue Corn Grits, Benton's Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Serrano Peppers, Peppercorn Cream Sauce (GF)
Petite Filet$22.00
4 oz, Parmesan Herb Potato Gratin, Crispy Brussels, Truffle Chive Butter, Red Wine Demi Glace (GF)
48 Biltmore Ave

Asheville NC

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:15 pm
White Labs Brewing Co.

Advancing fermentation. Cultivating community!

Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville

Located in the South Slope neighborhood of Asheville, NC, Harvest Pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza in a historic building. Enjoy the view of Mt. Pisgah from our rooftop patio. We offer a wide selection of craft beer, wine and spirits.

Wicked Weed Brewing

"Hops Are a Wicked and Pernicious Weed"

Urban Orchard Cider Company

Come in and enjoy!

