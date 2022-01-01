Chestnut Grill
Family owned and operated since 1986! Full service American style upscale casual restaurant. We feature hand cut steaks, fresh seafood, ribs, and delicious sandwiches and salads. Award winning chicken salad, pimento cheese and crab dips.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1455 Chestnut Street • $$
1455 Chestnut Street
Orangeburg SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:20 pm
