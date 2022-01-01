Chestnut Grill

Go
Family owned and operated since 1986! Full service American style upscale casual restaurant. We feature hand cut steaks, fresh seafood, ribs, and delicious sandwiches and salads. Award winning chicken salad, pimento cheese and crab dips.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1455 Chestnut Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1273 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$11.49
1/2lb charbroiled angus beef on a sesame bun with your choice of cheese; fixed all the way or how you like it
Classic Club$10.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on three slices of grilled sourdough bread
Rack of Lamb$36.99
New Zealand spring lamb chops seasoned with crushed peppercorns and charbroiled to order. Served with apple mint jelly
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.49
Seafood Platter$28.99
A large platter with all of our fried seafood: flounder, scallops, oysters, shrimp and a sauteed crabcake. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON THIS PLATTER
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Rack$22.99
Slow cooked,artfully seasoned fall of the bone baby back ribs
Teriyaki Chicken 1pc$13.99
Lightly marinated chicken breast charbroiled and topped with grilled pineapple and maraschino cherry. Served on a bed of sesame rice
Fruit Nut Pecan Salad$12.49
Mixed salad greens, strawberries, grapes, mandarin oranges, Bleu cheese crumbles, honey pecans and choice of protein
Chicken Tender Dinner$16.99
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenderloins served with a dijon honey mustard sauce
Chicken Wings$10.49
6 (six) seasoned chicken wings deep fried. Prepared your choice of Buffalo Wet, Buffalo Dry or Teriyaki. Served with celery sticks and Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1455 Chestnut Street

Orangeburg SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:20 pm
