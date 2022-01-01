Go
Toast

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy! We have delicious wood-fired pizzas, hearty, healthy salads, and yummy fresh pasta!

8231 Germantown Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Fries$6.00
straight cutfries served with ketchup
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
fried cauliflower coated in buffalo sauce, served with celery, carrots, and regular or vegan ranch dressing
*plant-based
*contains cashew milk
Margherita$13.50
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan
Presto Bianca$16.50
mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino romano, oregano, arugula/pine nut pesto, ricotta, pine nuts
Trenton Napoli$13.00
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
Veggie Modena$15.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
Pontz$16.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, parmesan, local sweet Italian sausage, red onions, organic cremini mushrooms
Warm Brussel Caesar$14.00
charred brussel sprouts dressed with our creamy vegan caesar, spiced crispy chickpeas, toasted breadcrumbs, and fresh herbs
*plant-based
*caesar dressing contains cashews
White Pie$14.00
shredded mozzarella, parmesan, romano, oregano, ricotta, fresh parsley, fresh garlic
Traditional$12.75
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
See full menu

Location

8231 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Night Kitchen Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Poquito

No reviews yet

El Poquito is a delightful collision between an artisanal taco truck and an old school cantina–where the flavors are intense, the service is familiar, and the fresh-juiced margaritas flow like water.

Mimi's Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Dine-In, Outdoor Garden seating and Take Out.

Tavern On The Hill

No reviews yet

FOR THE BEST DARN COOKIN' AROUND,
THE TAVERN FEATURES ITS SPECIAL "MEANWHILE" MENU FOR PICK-UP AND DELIVERY, DURING THESE "CHALLENGING TIMES"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston