Chestnut Hill restaurants you'll love

Hemlock Grill
1281 W Roxbury Pkwy, Chestnut Hill
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Basket with Fries and side Ranch
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Choice of Sourdough or Multigrain
|Little Leaf Salad
|$8.00
Little Leaf Farm Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion with Lemon vinaigrette
PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bianca
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill
|Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$21.00
Mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese, garbanzo, parmesan, green & red onions, Nueske’s smoked bacon, sweet & spicy dressing
|Bianca Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Little gem lettuce, parmesan, anchovy, croutons
|Betty's Meatballs
|$14.00
pork, veal, and beef, San Marzano sugo, parmesan
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Table
9 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill
|ICED COFFEE LARGE
|$3.40
|DOUBLE ESPRESSO
|$3.50
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$5.40
Chef Dave's - The Street Newton
3 Boylston Street Suite C, Newton
Hummus v' Hummus - Chestnut Hill
33 Boylston Street, Newton