Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chestnut Hill

Go
Chestnut Hill restaurants
Toast

Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Aquitaine Chestnut Hill

11 Boylston Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
WARM CHOCOLATE PUDDING CAKE$11.50
vanilla bean ice cream
More about Aquitaine Chestnut Hill
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA - Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

199 BOYLSTON ST, CHESTNUT HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
King Cakes$14.50
Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.
More about The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA - Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Browse other tasty dishes in Chestnut Hill

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Map

More near Chestnut Hill to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston