Chopped salad in Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill restaurants
Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve chopped salad

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Chestnut Hill, MA

55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chopped Salad$18.00
Asian Chopped Greens, Carrots, Edamame, Avocado, Peanuts, Crispy Noodles, Lime Ponzu
Chopped Romaine Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Green Beans, Chickpeas, Egg, Tomatoes, Niman Bacon, Blue Cheese
More about Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Chestnut Hill, MA
Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bianca Chestnut Hill

The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad$24.00
Mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese, garbanzo, parmesan, green & red onions, Nueske’s smoked bacon, sweet & spicy dressing
More about Bianca Chestnut Hill

