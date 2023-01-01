Chopped salad in Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve chopped salad
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Chestnut Hill, MA
55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Asian Chopped Greens, Carrots, Edamame, Avocado, Peanuts, Crispy Noodles, Lime Ponzu
|Chopped Romaine Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Green Beans, Chickpeas, Egg, Tomatoes, Niman Bacon, Blue Cheese
PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bianca Chestnut Hill
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill
|Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$24.00
Mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese, garbanzo, parmesan, green & red onions, Nueske’s smoked bacon, sweet & spicy dressing