Grilled chicken in Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill restaurants
Toast

Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Hemlock Grill

1281 W Roxbury Pkwy, Chestnut Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
House Rub, Chipotle Mayo, Cabbage Slaw
More about Hemlock Grill
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA

199 BOYLSTON ST, CHESTNUT HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Grilled Chicken Side$5.00
More about The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA

