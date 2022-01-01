Salmon in Chestnut Hill

Allergies: Fish, Sesame, Egg, Allium

Possible Mods : No Sesame, No Egg, No Allium

Ingredients: Chopped salmon is mixed 50:50 with smoked salmon. This is rolled up with nori seaweed and sushi rice along with sesame seeds, cucumber and green onion. The roll is garnished with yuzu kosho aioli and smoked trout roe. The roll is served with a side of gari pickled ginger and wasabi.

