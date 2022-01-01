Salmon in Chestnut Hill
PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bianca
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill
|Smoked Salmon Roll
|$16.00
Allergies: Fish, Sesame, Egg, Allium
Possible Mods : No Sesame, No Egg, No Allium
Ingredients: Chopped salmon is mixed 50:50 with smoked salmon. This is rolled up with nori seaweed and sushi rice along with sesame seeds, cucumber and green onion. The roll is garnished with yuzu kosho aioli and smoked trout roe. The roll is served with a side of gari pickled ginger and wasabi.
|Salmon Hosomaki*
|$7.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Salmon And Avocado Roll
|$16.00
The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA
199 BOYLSTON ST, CHESTNUT HILL
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
