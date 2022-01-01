Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill restaurants
Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bianca

The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Roll$16.00
Allergies: Fish, Sesame, Egg, Allium
Possible Mods : No Sesame, No Egg, No Allium
Ingredients: Chopped salmon is mixed 50:50 with smoked salmon. This is rolled up with nori seaweed and sushi rice along with sesame seeds, cucumber and green onion. The roll is garnished with yuzu kosho aioli and smoked trout roe. The roll is served with a side of gari pickled ginger and wasabi.
Salmon Hosomaki*$7.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Salmon And Avocado Roll$16.00
More about Bianca
The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA

199 BOYLSTON ST, CHESTNUT HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benny$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Smoked Salmon Benny$18.50
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA

