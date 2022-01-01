Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Chestnut Hill

Go
Chestnut Hill restaurants
Toast

Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve tarts

Consumer pic

 

Aquitaine Chestnut Hill

11 Boylston Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
APRICOT TART$13.00
More about Aquitaine Chestnut Hill
Consumer pic

 

Mr. Roni Cups - 47 Boylston Street

47 Boylston Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Ginger Almond Tart$11.00
a wedge of flaky crust filled with cardamom ginger custard topped with poached pears
More about Mr. Roni Cups - 47 Boylston Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Chestnut Hill

Caesar Salad

Cake

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Chestnut Hill to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston