Chevy Chase restaurants you'll love
Chevy Chase's top cuisines
Must-try Chevy Chase restaurants
More about The Little Beet Table
The Little Beet Table
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Popular items
|Beet Falafel
|$14.00
curry aioli, tarragon. gf/v
|Spaghetti
|$24.00
kale pesto, parmesan, pistachio & mint vt
**gluten free cavatelli available on request**
|Grass Fed Burger
|$5.00
tomato, lettuce, pickle, LBT sauce, cheddar cheese, sweet potatoes. df
**sub gluten free bun $3 and lettuce wraps available on request**
More about Don Pollo - Bethesda
Don Pollo - Bethesda
7007 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Popular items
|Fiesta for Four (4)
|$31.95
One each whole chicken served with choice of 4 sides. Serves 4 people.
|Single Chicken Empanada
|$2.50
One fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
|Aguadito Soup
|$5.50
Traditional Peruvian chicken & cilantro soup with rice and vegetables.
More about Lia's
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Lia's
4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
fresh pasta & marinara
|$25 Lunch
|$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
12 pm-3 pm.
|Lia's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
chopped mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase
Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 320, Chevy Chase