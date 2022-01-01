Chevy Chase restaurants you'll love

Chevy Chase restaurants
Toast
  • Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Must-try Chevy Chase restaurants

The Little Beet Table image

 

The Little Beet Table

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beet Falafel$14.00
curry aioli, tarragon. gf/v
Spaghetti$24.00
kale pesto, parmesan, pistachio & mint vt
**gluten free cavatelli available on request**
Grass Fed Burger$5.00
tomato, lettuce, pickle, LBT sauce, cheddar cheese, sweet potatoes. df
**sub gluten free bun $3 and lettuce wraps available on request**
Don Pollo - Bethesda image

 

Don Pollo - Bethesda

7007 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta for Four (4)$31.95
One each whole chicken served with choice of 4 sides. Serves 4 people.
Single Chicken Empanada$2.50
One fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
Aguadito Soup$5.50
Traditional Peruvian chicken & cilantro soup with rice and vegetables.
Lia's image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Lia's

4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
fresh pasta & marinara
$25 Lunch$25.00
Available Monday-Sunday
12 pm-3 pm.
Lia's Chopped Salad$14.00
chopped mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
Restaurant banner

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 320, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
