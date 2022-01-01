Chicken salad in Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve chicken salad
Don Pollo - Bethesda
7007 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, and garbanzo beans with cilantro vinaigrette. Served with dressing on the side.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Lia's
4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Basil Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$20.00
marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette