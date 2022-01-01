Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chevy Chase

Go
Chevy Chase restaurants
Toast

Chevy Chase restaurants that serve chicken salad

Don Pollo - Bethesda image

 

Don Pollo - Bethesda

7007 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, and garbanzo beans with cilantro vinaigrette. Served with dressing on the side.
More about Don Pollo - Bethesda
Lia's image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Lia's

4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Chicken & Arugula Salad$20.00
marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
More about Lia's
Item pic

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted Chicken Breast | Mayo | Arugula | Madras Curry | Whole Wheat
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

Browse other tasty dishes in Chevy Chase

Cake

French Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Salmon

French Fries

Spaghetti

Map

More near Chevy Chase to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (167 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston