Chicken sandwiches in Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Lia's
4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
lettuce, fontina cheese, truffle honey, red onion, brioche
Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase
|Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast | Bacon | Arugula | Crispy Shallots | Pesto Aioli | Toasted Whole Wheat
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted Chicken Breast | Mayo | Arugula | Madras Curry | Whole Wheat
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Breast | Angry Honey | Louisville Fire | House Made Dill Pickles | Cheddar Chive Biscuit