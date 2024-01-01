Chorizo burritos in Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Maria's Kitchen
8525 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.50
Chorizo, Mexican rice, beans,
Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde
Junction Bistro & Bar - Chevy Chase
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase
|Chicken Chorizo Burrito
|$18.00
|Chicken Chorizo Burrito-
|$20.00
Scrambled eggs / freshly ground, perfectly mild chicken sausage / black beans / avocado / pico de gallo / chopped lettuce/ shredded cheese / mayo