Fajitas in Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase restaurants
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

8525 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$18.99
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
Fajitas Mixtas$20.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
More about Maria's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano- The Heights - The Heights - Urbano

5406 Wisconsin Ave Suite A, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$20.00
Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, Mexican butter, pico, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and homemade flour tortillas
Brunch Fajitas$20.00
With scrambled eggs
Fajita Salad$18.00
Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, and citrus vinaigrette
More about Urbano- The Heights - The Heights - Urbano

