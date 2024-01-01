Fajitas in Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
8525 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.99
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$20.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 3 freshly made corn tortillas
More about Urbano- The Heights - The Heights - Urbano
Urbano- The Heights - The Heights - Urbano
5406 Wisconsin Ave Suite A, Chevy Chase
|Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, Mexican butter, pico, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and homemade flour tortillas
|Brunch Fajitas
|$20.00
With scrambled eggs
|Fajita Salad
|$18.00
Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, and citrus vinaigrette