Kale salad in Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase restaurants
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve kale salad

Lia's image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

LIA'S

4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Kale Salad$12.00
apple, cranberry, quinoa, smoked gouda,
candied walnuts, maple cider vinaigrette
More about LIA'S
Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase - 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Kale Salad$11.00
Baby kale / chopped cabbage / red bell pepper / carrot / sliced almonds / edamame / sesame seeds / sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase - 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b

