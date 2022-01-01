Kale salad in Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve kale salad
LIA'S
4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase
|Spinach & Kale Salad
|$12.00
apple, cranberry, quinoa, smoked gouda,
candied walnuts, maple cider vinaigrette
Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase - 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$11.00
Baby kale / chopped cabbage / red bell pepper / carrot / sliced almonds / edamame / sesame seeds / sesame-ginger vinaigrette