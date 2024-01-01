Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase restaurants
Chevy Chase restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Maria's Kitchen

8525 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tacos$4.00
Sautéed zucchini, bell peppers, and onions served on a fresh and handmade corn tortilla. toppings include cheese, cilantro, lime, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side.
Veggie Tacos$4.00
Sauteed zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and onions served on 2 fresh corn tortillas. toppings include cheese, cilantro, lime, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side.
Junction Bistro & Bar - Chevy Chase

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tacos-$18.00
Roasted squash / sweet potato / bell pepper / onion / marinated tomatoes / hummus / black sesame / avocado crema / flour tortillas / adobo rice / black beans
