Veggie tacos in Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Maria's Kitchen
8525 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase
|Veggie Tacos
|$4.00
Sautéed zucchini, bell peppers, and onions served on a fresh and handmade corn tortilla. toppings include cheese, cilantro, lime, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side.
|Veggie Tacos
|$4.00
Sauteed zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and onions served on 2 fresh corn tortillas. toppings include cheese, cilantro, lime, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side.
Junction Bistro & Bar - Chevy Chase
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase
|Veggie Tacos-
|$18.00
Roasted squash / sweet potato / bell pepper / onion / marinated tomatoes / hummus / black sesame / avocado crema / flour tortillas / adobo rice / black beans