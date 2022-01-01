Go
Toast

Chevys Fresh Mex

If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2430 Solomons Island Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)

Popular Items

5-Item Combo$16.99
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
Pound and Pint$7.99
1 LB of our Fresh Fried Chips and Served with Our Cold Fire Roasted Salsa
3-Item Combo$14.50
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
Crispy Chicken Flautas$13.50
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
Chile Con Queso$8.50
Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
Grande Chimichanga$13.25
Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese w/ New Mexico red chile sauce or Salsa Chicken & jack cheese w/ fresh tomatillo green sauce w/ refried beans, lightly crisped in a flour tortilla & topped w/ Chile con Queso.
Flautas App$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2430 Solomons Island Road

Annapolis MD

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Black Market Bakers

No reviews yet

Black Market Bakers Truck will be closed on 12/25 and 12/26. The pick up orders will be ready and available for pick up from 2pm to 5pm on 12/23 ONLY.

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Creative southern cuisine, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, wine on draft, and tons of fun!

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston