Chevys Fresh Mex

7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5 • $$

Popular Items

Bottled Water$1.50
2L Sodas$3.50
Border Wings$13.99
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of Mexican BBQ or spicy wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Flautas App$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
Guacamole$11.99
Fresh Hass avocados, diced jalapeños, pico de gallo, topped with fresh lime juice and cojita cheese.
20oz Sodas$2.50
Fresh Mex Sampler$17.99
Great for sharing! 4 Chicken fajita nachos, 1/2 chicken quesadilla, 4 border wings and 1 crispy chicken flautas.
Chile Con Queso$8.50
Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
Shrimp & Corn Tomalito$12.50
Fuego-spiced shrimp, chipotle sherry cream sauce, fire-roasted corn salsa w/ our signature sweet corn tomalito, cotija cheese & fresh avocado, topped w/ crema fresca.
Tamales$10.99
Three tamales served in corn husks, with Green Tomatillo Sauce or Meat Sauce.
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Hanover MD

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

