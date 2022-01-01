Buffalo chicken salad in Cheyenne
Cheyenne restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub - Delivery Hub
S Greeley Hwy, Cheyenne
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Salad Mix, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Cheyenne
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
