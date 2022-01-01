Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Cheyenne

Cheyenne restaurants
Cheyenne restaurants that serve caesar salad

Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern image

 

Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern

6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.45
Sliced chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, coutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
The Metropolitan Downtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Metropolitan Downtown

1701 Carey Ave., Cheyenne

Avg 4.5 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about The Metropolitan Downtown

