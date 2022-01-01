Caesar salad in Cheyenne
Cheyenne restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.45
Sliced chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, coutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Large Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
|Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
|$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
|$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons