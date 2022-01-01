Chicken salad in Cheyenne
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
