Chicken salad in Cheyenne

Central Cafe image

 

Central Cafe

3920 Central Avenue, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$8.50
More about Central Cafe
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House

