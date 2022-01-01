Chicken tenders in Cheyenne

Accomplice Beer Company image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Accomplice Beer Company

115 W 15th St, Cheyenne

Avg 4.1 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A La Hot & Crunchy Chicken Fingers$5.95
More about Accomplice Beer Company
Chicken Fingers image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
The Metropolitan Downtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Metropolitan Downtown

1701 Carey Ave., Cheyenne

Avg 4.5 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about The Metropolitan Downtown

