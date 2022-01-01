Chicken tenders in Cheyenne
Cheyenne restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Accomplice Beer Company
115 W 15th St, Cheyenne
|A La Hot & Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.95
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries